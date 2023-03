SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Riaz Bhatti on Wednesday awarded six years imprisonment to a drug pusher.

According to the prosecution, Miaani Police had arrested Arshad Mehmood with heroin.

Police sent a challan to the court.

The accused had been awarded six years jail besides imposing afine of Rs 30,000 on him.