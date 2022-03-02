(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :New Delhi has failed to avail the legal remedies provided by Islamabad for its spy Kulbhushan Jadhav serving as commander in Indian Navy, who was arrested in Balochistan six years ago for carrying out subversive activities on the Pakistani soil.

India's continuous refusal to file a review petition in line with the directive of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) speaks volumes about its denial of the ground reality that a serving navy commander was caught red-handed on March 3, 2016 in Balochistan.

Pakistan's Parliament had adopted a legislation namely ICJ's Review and Re-consideration Act, 2020 that provided for the right of review and reconsideration in giving effect to the judgment of the ICJ.

The passage of the bill, according to the Foreign Office, reaffirmed that "Pakistan continues to take its obligation with regard to the ICJ judgment very seriously." As Pakistan repeatedly reminded India of its obligation to arrange legal representation of Commander Kulbhushan under paragraph 118 of the ICJ judgment, the response from the Indian side is a clear manifestation that India is shying away from the solid proof of its sabotage activities against Pakistan.

The RAW operative, Commander Kulbhushan alias Hussain Mubarek Patel was found facilitating numerous acts of terrorism on the Pakistani soil, which resulted in the killings of countless innocent citizens.

He was arrested from Mashkel, Balochistan, while traveling in Pakistan on an Iranian passport. He was involved in spying, and acts of terrorism and sabotage against the state of Pakistan on behalf of the Indian government.

Born in the Sangli city of the Maharashtra state on April 15, 1969, he joined the Indian National Defence academy in 1987 and was commissioned in the engineering branch of the Indian Navy in 1991.

Kulbhushan Jadhav was picked up by the Indian spy agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) at the end of 2013, which had been carrying out various subversive activities in Karachi and Balochistan.

RAW gave him a pseudo name as Hossein Mubarak Patel to conceal his real identity and his job was to hold meetings with Baloch insurgents and collaborate with them to carry out criminal activities.

During interrogation, Kulbhushan Jadhav revealed that at Wadh, he was in contact with Haji Baloch, who provided financial and logistic support to the Baloch separatists and the Islamic State network in Karachi.

The Indian spy also confessed that the masterminds of the Safoora bus attack, where gunmen shot dead 45 Ismaili passengers, were also in contact with Haji Baloch.

On his information, the Pakistani security agencies arrested hundreds of undercover operatives working to sabotage peace in Pakistan.

Kulbhushan Jadhav was found guilty of heinous crimes against the state of Pakistan and was sentenced to death by the Field General Court Martial (FGCM) on April 10, 2017.

In July 2019, after a petition lodged by India, the International Court of Justice ordered Pakistan to allow Kulbhushan Jadhav full and unimpeded consular access to Indian officials, while rejecting India's plea for the dismissal of his conviction.

After six years of his arrest, Kulbhushan Jadhav remains a living proof of Indian aggression and state-sponsored terrorism against Pakistan.