UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Six Years Old Girl Reunited With Family

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 27th September 2020 | 05:00 PM

Six years old girl reunited with family

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2020 ) :The Ramana police on Sunday reunited six years old girl with his family who went missing from its area, a police spokesman said.

According to details, Rescue 15 received a phone call that six years old Jamyana had been missing from Sector G-11 area following which SP (Saddar) Muhammad Sarfraz Virk constituted a special team to trace him.

This team headed by ASP Rana Abdul Wahab including Station House Officer of Ramana police station Sub-Inspector Tariq Rauf , and others started efforts to trace the girl and finally succeeded. Police reunited the girl with her family and her parents thanked Islamabad police team for its extraordinary efforts to trace him.

IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed have appreciated this performance of police team.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Police Station Saddar Sunday Family From

Recent Stories

Jebel Hafeet Reserve: A unique mountain environmen ..

5 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Ports acquires MICCO to become a leading ..

6 minutes ago

Seven international startups bring new solutions a ..

21 minutes ago

Oman&#039;s COVID-19 cases reach 97,450

1 hour ago

Financial Affairs State Minister, GCC Secretary-Ge ..

1 hour ago

Health Ministry conducts further 106,034 COVID-19 ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.