Six years old girl reunited with family

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2020 ) :The Ramana police on Sunday reunited six years old girl with his family who went missing from its area, a police spokesman said.

According to details, Rescue 15 received a phone call that six years old Jamyana had been missing from Sector G-11 area following which SP (Saddar) Muhammad Sarfraz Virk constituted a special team to trace him.

This team headed by ASP Rana Abdul Wahab including Station House Officer of Ramana police station Sub-Inspector Tariq Rauf , and others started efforts to trace the girl and finally succeeded. Police reunited the girl with her family and her parents thanked Islamabad police team for its extraordinary efforts to trace him.

IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed have appreciated this performance of police team.