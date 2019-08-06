Six young women abducted in Faisalabad

(@imziishan)

As many as six women, including two sisters were abducted from different parts of Faisalabad district during past 12 hours

Police spokesman said on Tuesday that accused Irshad along with his associates abducted two girls, Nadia and her sister Raheela, from chak 235-RB,whereas Usman and his accomplices kidnapped Sobia from chak 4-JB.

Also,Shahbaz and his accomplices seduced and abducted Tehmina from Rafiq colony,whereas unidentified accused kidnapped Maria from chak 198-RB.

Meanwhile,police said an unidentified man abducted Afia from Koh-e-Noor chowk and sold her at a prostitution den.The girl escaped from the notorious place and reached home.

The police registered separate cases and started investigation.