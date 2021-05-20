Sixteen Family Members Injure In Road Mishap
Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 08:10 PM
MALAKAND, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) ::Sixteen including a woman injured when a truck overturned in Peeran Kale, Batkhela Malakand.
According to police, a truck that was en route to Gabral from Peshawar overturned near Peeran Kale due to brake failure.
Sixteen including a woman injured in the incident and were shifted to Batkhela Hospital.
All the injured were stated to be members of a same family.
Further investigation was underway.