Sixteen family members injure in road mishap

MALAKAND, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) ::Sixteen including a woman injured when a truck overturned in Peeran Kale, Batkhela Malakand.

According to police, a truck that was en route to Gabral from Peshawar overturned near Peeran Kale due to brake failure.

Sixteen including a woman injured in the incident and were shifted to Batkhela Hospital.

All the injured were stated to be members of a same family.

Further investigation was underway.