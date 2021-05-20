UrduPoint.com
Sixteen Family Members Injure In Road Mishap

Thu 20th May 2021 | 08:10 PM

Sixteen family members injure in road mishap

MALAKAND, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) ::Sixteen including a woman injured when a truck overturned in Peeran Kale, Batkhela Malakand.

According to police, a truck that was en route to Gabral from Peshawar overturned near Peeran Kale due to brake failure.

Sixteen including a woman injured in the incident and were shifted to Batkhela Hospital.

All the injured were stated to be members of a same family.

Further investigation was underway.

More Stories From Pakistan

