UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sixteen Suspects Died In Police Custody During PTI Government 's Tenure

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 08:14 PM

Sixteen suspects died in police custody during PTI government 's tenure

As many as sixteen suspects have been allegedly died in police custody in Punjab province during the ongoing tenure of PTI government

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd January, 2020) As many as sixteen suspects have been allegedly died in police custody in Punjab province during the ongoing tenure of PTI government.As per detail, one suspect each was died in KPK and Baluchistan, however Sindh province didn't provided any data in this regard.

Ministry of Human Rights has presented a report in the national assembly that indicated that sixteen suspects have been allegedly died in police custody in Punjab province during the ongoing tenure of PTI government.It stated in report that three suspects were died in Kasur, Faisalabad Lahore, Mandi Bahuddin, Sheikhpura, Sargodha, Multan and others cities.It was worth mentioned here that rights organizations routinely claim that torture and ill treatment in custody are entrenched practices.

Related Topics

Sindh Lahore Multan National Assembly Faisalabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Punjab Died Kasur Sargodha Government

Recent Stories

Country’s citizens the focus of policies, develo ..

16 minutes ago

Punjab Chief Minister reviews progress on OLMT pro ..

2 minutes ago

Govt taking measures for promotion of higher educa ..

2 minutes ago

SEZs to change fate of people: Chief Minister

2 minutes ago

KSA Foreign Minister Receives OIC Secretary Genera ..

39 minutes ago

"New Peshawar Old Charm" Plan for Revival of Pesha ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.