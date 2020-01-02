Sixteen suspects died in police custody during PTI government 's tenure

As many as sixteen suspects have been allegedly died in police custody in Punjab province during the ongoing tenure of PTI government

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd January, 2020) As many as sixteen suspects have been allegedly died in police custody in Punjab province during the ongoing tenure of PTI government.As per detail, one suspect each was died in KPK and Baluchistan, however Sindh province didn't provided any data in this regard.

Ministry of Human Rights has presented a report in the national assembly that indicated that sixteen suspects have been allegedly died in police custody in Punjab province during the ongoing tenure of PTI government.It stated in report that three suspects were died in Kasur, Faisalabad Lahore, Mandi Bahuddin, Sheikhpura, Sargodha, Multan and others cities.It was worth mentioned here that rights organizations routinely claim that torture and ill treatment in custody are entrenched practices.