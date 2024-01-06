Sixth death anniversary of Aitzaz Hasan observed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2024) The sixth death anniversary of Aitzaz Hasan, who laid his life to stop the attempt of a suicide bomber to enter his school in Hangu, was observed on Saturday.

He became a national hero after he saved hundreds of lives on January 6, 2014, thwarting the terrorist attack.

Aitzaz Hasan had grabbed the suicide bomber at the main gate to prevent him from entering the school.

Hasan was later awarded with Sitara-e-Shujaat for his bravery.