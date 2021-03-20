Sixth edition of Hyderabad Literature Festival starts amid lax adherence to COVID-19 SOPs.

The sixth edition of Hyderabad Literature Festival began here Saturday amid lax adherence to the COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Thousands of people turned up to attend the festival which was organized at the lawns of the Sindh Museum.

The event started with recitation of Holy Quran, performance on songs, tableaus and cracking jokes in folk style.

"These festivals are essential for promoting not only literature but also culture and language," observed Syed Sardar Ali Shah, Sindh culture and tourism minister.

He said despite several odds the Sindh Culture Department had been continuously supporting literature festivals in the province.

Speaking at the inaugural session Sindh Culture Secretary Ghulam Akbar Laghari criticized disregard of the people attending the event towards the SOPs.

"We are perhaps too brave or stupid," he underlined.

The Secretary said they were considering postponing the HLF due to the smart lock down but realizing that if the continuity of those yearly festivals was broken the resumption might take many years.

The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbass Baloch, DIG Hyderabad Sharjeel Kharal, SSP Hyderabad Abdul Salam Shaikh, Secretary board of Trustees of SZABIST Dr Suleman Shaikh and others addressed the inaugural session.

The event's organizer Izhar Soomro apprised that 18 books would be launched during the 2-day festival.

He said the culture minister had pointed out that although festivals were taking place in many districts of Sindh, new literature was not being produced.

The exhibition of traditional artisans, embroidered clothes, paintings and photographs in addition to the book stalls also featured in the event.

A total of 11 sessions were conducted on the first day including 6 sessions in the first hall set up outside the parking area of Mumtaz Mirza Auditorium and 5 in the law adjacent to the museum.

The day concluded with a musical night.