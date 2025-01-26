PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) Metrix Pakistan Youth Summit 6th Edition, powered by the Directorate of Youth Affairs, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, will be held from February 10 to 12, 2025, at the University of Agriculture, Peshawar.

According to a press release issued here on Sunday, the three-day event promises to be Pakistan’s largest youth summit and expo, offering a transformative platform for innovation, learning, and collaboration.

The summit will host a diverse audience, including high-ranking government officials, students, entrepreneurs, and industry professionals.

With an anticipated attendance of over 10,000 participants, the event will also feature more than 100 exhibitors and over 50 national and international partners, representing various industries and sectors.

The event will feature various highlights, including the Pride of KP Awards, which recognize exceptional contributions to the province in fields such as education, technology, entrepreneurship, and innovation.

Additionally, the Content Creator Awards, Journalist Award and E-commerce Awards will celebrate creativity, innovation, and business excellence in the digital space.

Interactive sessions and workshops on artificial intelligence, freelancing, and entrepreneurship will be led by top industry experts, while the technical exhibition will showcase groundbreaking advancements in technology.

These sessions will provide participants with a unique opportunity to engage with professionals, exchange ideas, and explore innovative solutions to local and global challenges.

Speaking to the media, Hassan Nisar, Founder and CEO of Metrix Pakistan, highlighted the importance of the event, stating, “The Metrix Pakistan Youth Summit is more than just an event; it is a movement to inspire and empower the youth of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Our vision is to create a platform that nurtures talent, fosters innovation, and prepares young people to excel in a rapidly evolving world.

Organizing this summit in Peshawar reflects our commitment to providing opportunities and enhancing the technical capabilities of our youth.”

The collaboration between Metrix Pakistan and the Directorate of Youth Affairs underscores their shared vision of sustainable development and youth empowerment.

The summit aims to create an environment where young people can engage with experts, develop skills, and contribute to shaping Pakistan’s future.

The event will also showcase emerging technologies, including augmented reality and artificial intelligence, through live workshops conducted by leading tech professionals from across Pakistan.

This hands-on exposure will equip participants with practical skills and inspire them to innovate in their respective fields.

The 6th Edition of the Metrix Pakistan Youth Summit is set to become a milestone in fostering collaboration, innovation, and growth among the youth, helping them take their first steps toward creating a brighter future for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Pakistan as a whole.