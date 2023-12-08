Open Menu

Sixth Maritime Security Workshop Participants Visits NHQ

Sixth Maritime Security Workshop participants visits NHQ

The participants of the sixth Maritime Security Workshop visited Naval Headquarters here on Friday in a delegation led by Commandant Pakistan Navy War College Rear Admiral Javed Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) The participants of the sixth Maritime Security Workshop visited Naval Headquarters here on Friday in a delegation led by Commandant Pakistan Navy War College Rear Admiral Javed Iqbal.

Upon arrival, a detailed briefing was given to the participants on maritime challenges in the region and responses of Pakistan Navy including PN contributions towards promotion of maritime awareness and prospects of Blue Economy, a news release said.

Later on, Chief of Staff, Vice Admiral, Ovais Ahmed Bilgrami interacted with the participants of the workshop.

During the interactive session, the chief of staff addressed issues related to maritime security and PN efforts to enhance maritime awareness in the country.

He underscored Pakistan Navy initiatives in enhancing maritime and coastal security, operational readiness, PN initiatives for supporting quality education, health sector and socio-economic uplift of coastal community.

The vice admiral, urged the participants to extend their all-out support and contribution to exploit these untapped maritime resources in their capacity as policy makers, investors, academia and media influencers.

The workshop participants comprised of senators, parliamentarians, policy makers, bureaucrats, academia, entrepreneurs as well as representatives from media.

The participants highly appreciated PN role and efforts to befittingly meet maritime related challenges being faced by the country and also proposed valuable suggestions.

