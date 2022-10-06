UrduPoint.com

Sixth Meeting Of GB Departmental Development Working Party Held

Faizan Hashmi Published October 06, 2022 | 07:48 PM

Sixth meeting of GB Departmental Development Working Party held

The sixth meeting of the Gilgit-Baltistan Departmental Development Working Party (DDWP) was held under the chairmanship of Additional Chief Secretary Development Gilgit-Baltistan Aziz Ahmad Jamali here on Thursday

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :The sixth meeting of the Gilgit-Baltistan Departmental Development Working Party (DDWP) was held under the chairmanship of Additional Chief Secretary Development Gilgit-Baltistan Aziz Ahmad Jamali here on Thursday.

The meeting approved 30 schemes worth Rs 3412.3 million and discussed 39 schemes at a cost of Rs. 5912.

997 million which include schemes for Information Department GB, Gilgit Development Authority, GB Health Department and GB Works Department.

While addressing the meeting, Additional Chief Secretary Aziz Ahmad Jamali said that the development planning in GB was going on rapidly, which would lead to far-reaching results in the completion of these projects in the future. He said these schemes would also prove beneficial in the long run.

Related Topics

Gilgit Baltistan Lead (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

International pro wrestlers to help flood victims ..

International pro wrestlers to help flood victims rebuild lives

2 minutes ago
 DC reviews progress over ongoing 13-day typhoid pr ..

DC reviews progress over ongoing 13-day typhoid prevention campaign

2 minutes ago
 Korea to increase flood relief support for Pakista ..

Korea to increase flood relief support for Pakistan: Ambassador Suh Sangpyo

2 minutes ago
 AJK celebrates World Teachers Day with fervor

AJK celebrates World Teachers Day with fervor

2 minutes ago
 Experts for fact based, proactive environmental re ..

Experts for fact based, proactive environmental reporting on country's growing c ..

3 minutes ago
 Supreme Court dismisses petition against Imran Kha ..

Supreme Court dismisses petition against Imran Khan

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.