Sixth meeting of GB Departmental Development Working Party held

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :The sixth meeting of the Gilgit-Baltistan Departmental Development Working Party (DDWP) was held under the chairmanship of Additional Chief Secretary Development Gilgit-Baltistan Aziz Ahmad Jamali here on Thursday.

The meeting approved 30 schemes worth Rs 3412.3 million and discussed 39 schemes at a cost of Rs. 5912.

997 million which include schemes for Information Department GB, Gilgit Development Authority, GB Health Department and GB Works Department.

While addressing the meeting, Additional Chief Secretary Aziz Ahmad Jamali said that the development planning in GB was going on rapidly, which would lead to far-reaching results in the completion of these projects in the future. He said these schemes would also prove beneficial in the long run.