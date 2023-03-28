Sixth meeting of steering committee on mental health, suicide prevention held on Tuesday

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :The sixth meeting of the steering committee on mental health and suicide prevention was chaired by Chief Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan on Tuesday.

The session was attended by the Secretary of Home & Prisons, Secretary of Health, Secretary of Social & Population Welfare, Secretary of education, Secretary of Information and representatives of Aga Khan Health, Rupani Foundation and PHC Global, an NGO working on the improvement of mental health.

The moot deliberated upon the following points.

Development of a dedicated call centre to track potential cases of mental health to curb tendencies towards suicide.

Establishment of summer camps in schools to raise awareness about mental health and suicide prevention.

Mandatory training of newly inducted teachers regarding the mental and psychological health of the students.

Provision of first aid and psycho-aid to vulnerable persons.

Mandatory screening in Ghizer and Hunza to detect and prevent cases of suicide.

Administrative approval of the project in the Social Welfare department for mental health and prevention strategy.

Work on an emergency basis to prevent cases of suicide by raising awareness through social and digital media platforms.

Fortnightly meetings chaired by CS GB to monitor the progress of the decisions made so far.