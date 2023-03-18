Sixth Natives Youth Camp event started to promote tourism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2023 ) :The sixth Natives Youth Camp event started on Saturday under the aegis of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) and 'The Natives' in the Bara Gali campus of Peshawar University.

The five-day camp is jointly arranged by KPCTA, the Department of Youth Affairs KP and the Strengthening Participatory Organization (SPO). The inauguration ceremony was attended by Managing Directors The Natives, Farhad Khan, Asif Khan and large number of students, said a press release issued by Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC).

About 50 students from KP, Sindh, Balochistan, Punjab and Azad Kashmir are participating in the camp. Various sessions including discussions, dialogues on cleanliness, climate change and eco- tourism. These sessions are awareness meant for among the participants.

Speaking on the occasion, participants shared that the event would help highlight the importance of eco-tourism, aware people of the hazards of climate change and promote scenic tourist attractions of the province.

They said that the event is being held for the last six years and the training sessions being conducted in the camp has oriented students about the significance of a clean environment and also provided them guidelines to implement these in their daily lives.

During the camp, the students also carried out an awareness walk on cleanliness and also participated in a cleanliness campaign in Barra Gali, Donga Gali and Ayubia Pipeline Track.

Such activities are meant to promote the culture and tourism of the province through students who jointly collaborate with CTA for a better, clear and green KP.