Sixth PATS Competition commences at NCTC Pabbi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ):The opening ceremony of the sixth International Pakistan Army Team Spirit (PATS) Competition - 2023 was held at National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC) Pabbi on Tuesday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release, some seven Pakistan Army teams and 10 international teams including teams from Bahrain, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), Morocco, Uzbekistan, Thailand, Jordan, USA, Iraq, Kazakhstan and Qatar were participating in the competition.

Moreover, three observer countries, Azerbaijan, Myanmar, and Nigeria were also part of the 6th International PATS.

The 60 hours long rigorous competition would continue from March 7-9. The competition was based on evaluating the physical endurance, mental agility and tactical proficiency of the combat teams.

Over the years the competition has gained much popularity and has become an international PATS competition that provides opportunities for participating teams to learn and share experiences with one an other, particularly from Pak Army's experience of fighting against terrorism.

The General Officer Commanding 37 Division was the Chief Guest at the occasion.