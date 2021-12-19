UrduPoint.com

Sixth Sindh Cultural Festival To Begin From Feb 6

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 19th December 2021 | 08:40 PM

TANDO ADAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2021 ) :The Sixth edition of "Sindh Cultural Festival -2022", to be organized by Mehran Cultural and Historical Society, at Tando Adam from 6th February 2022.

The inaugural ceremony of the festival would be held on February, 06,2022, during which horse race, bull race, Malakhra, Kabadi Kabadi matches, Sindhi, and urdu poetry recitation events, quiz competition among students, turban wearing competition, goat and buffalo exhibitions, mustache competition and music activities will be held.

A large number of people belonging to different areas of Sindh would actively participate in the Sixth Sindh Cultural Festival.

