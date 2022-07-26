UrduPoint.com

Sixth Space Summer School Opens At IST

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) :The week-long 6th Space Summer School (SSS) continues successfully on the second day at the Institute of Space Technology with participation of a number of students from across the country exploring space science, technology and its applications.

The Space Summer School, being arranged by the National Center of GIS and Space Applications (NCGSA), commenced on Monday.

NCGSA Chairman, Dr. Najam Abbas Naqvi was the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony of the space summer school organized by the Space education Research Lab, the partner lab of NCGSA, which would continue till July 29.

The SSS is a specialized annual programme designed specifically to engage and consequently spark an interest in the young generation towards the rapidly growing and promising field of space science, technology and its applications.

Since its inception in 2017, SSS has engaged more than 1000 students from different parts of Pakistan, familiarizing and equipping the young space enthusiasts with the latest trends, technologies and research breakthroughs in the space sector and enlightening them with the applications of space technology directly contributing to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

SSS 2022 encapsulates a vast spectrum of space knowledge focusing the regional and global perspective under 6 exploration tracks.

The voyage of space knowledge begins from earth and accelerates towards wonders of deep space, covering the tracks of atmosphere, aviation, rocketry, satellite technology, and astronomy and astrophysics.

The school has been joined by over 110 students from 45 different institutions of Pakistan.

Following the envisioned mission of UN Sustainable Development Goal No 5 which is Gender Equality, the school has an amalgamation of over 60 male, and more than 40 female participants joining from both, public and private schools.

Targeted towards the students of Grade 5–12 in two categories: Abecedarian (Grade 5-8) and Virtuoso (Grade 9-12), Space Summer School 2022 invigorates the participants with a lifetime learning experience and a unique educational exposure through interactive lectures, hands-on activities, workshops, technology demonstrations and webinars delivered by subject matter experts.

The school also features a navigation scavenger hunt, career counseling session, and astronomy observation night through the largest publicly owned telescope at IST.

