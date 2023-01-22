UrduPoint.com

Sixth Spell Of Heavy Snowfall Continues In Hazara Division

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 22, 2023 | 06:40 PM

Sixth spell of heavy snowfall continues in Hazara division

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2023 ) :The sixth spell of heavy intermittent snowfall and rain continued on the third consecutive day in the hilly areas of the upper Hazara division, including Abbottabad, Mansehra and Battagram.

Heavy snowfall once again on Sunday blanketed the tourist attractions of the upper Hazara division where Shogran, Kaghan and Naran have received up to 2.5 feet of snow, Galyat and Thandyani more than two feet while Chhatar Plain, Konish Valley and mountains in the upper areas of Siran Valley received up to six inches of snow. The severity of the winter increased many folds due to heavy snowfall.

Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) officials, along with heavy machinery and other equipment, are present at various places to remove snow from the roads and guide tourists and local people while, on the CPEC, an additional police force has been deployed between Kadamang Bala and Koza Banda to tackle any emergency situation during the snowfall.

To enjoy the live snowfall, a large number of tourists are coming to Thandyani, Galyat, Shogran and Chhatra Plain.

GDA spokesperson Ahsan Hameed told that the workers are rendering duty for 24 hours with the help of heavy machinery for the snow clearance operation. He also directed tourists and locals to remain in touch with the control room during movement and avoid travelling after sunset as extremely low temperatures make the movement of vehicles more difficult.

He further said that maintenance of Abbottabad Murree Road of Galyat is the responsibility of GDA while connecting roads to adjoining villages fall under the domain of the C&W Department. GDA Director of Technical is supervising the snow clearance operation, he added.

On the special instructions of Deputy Commissioner Battagram Mohammad Irfanullah Mehsud, Additional Assistant Commissioner Aamirullah along with National Highways Authority (NHA) staff has opened the Karakoram Highway (KKH) for traffic by clearing the snow from Nili Shang to Chhatar Plain.

Meanwhile, Battagram police officials are also present at Chhatar Sharkul to serve the public and tourists and help to remove the vehicles stuck in the snow.

