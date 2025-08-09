Sixth Spell Of Monsoon Hits Lahore
Umer Jamshaid Published August 09, 2025 | 06:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) The sixth spell of the monsoon hit Lahore on Saturday, turning many city localities into mini lakes.
Low-lying areas were inundated, with rainwater accumulating at Laxmi Chowk, Davis Road, Empress Road, Haji Camp, Johar Town, Township, and nearby localities. According to WASA data, the highest rainfall — 86 mm — was recorded at Pani Wala Talab, followed by 85 mm at Farrukhabad, 83 mm at Upper Mall, 81 mm at Nishtar Town, 60 mm each at Laxmi Chowk and Gulberg, 57 mm at Chowk Na Khuda, 45 mm at Iqbal Town, 44 mm at Johar Town, 43 mm at Samanabad, 29 mm at Gulshan Ravi, 27 mm at Qurtaba Chowk, 25 mm on Jail Road, 19 mm at Mughalpura, 2 mm at the Airport, and 1 mm at Tajpura.
The heavy rain also severely affected the city’s power supply.
According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, a seasonal low lay over north Balochistan, with moist Arabian Sea currents and a fresh westerly trough affecting the upper parts of the country. Hot and humid weather is expected in most areas, though rain-wind/thundershowers are likely in parts of Northeastern Punjab, the Potohar region, Islamabad, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, and nearby hilly areas.
Rainfall was also reported in Sialkot, Gujranwala, Chakwal, Attock, Jhelum, Mangla, Gujrat, Narowal, Islamabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Parachinar, Kalam, Dir, and Rawalakot. The highest temperature on Saturday was recorded at Dalbandin, Dadu, and Sibbi at 44°C, while Lahore reached 32°C.
