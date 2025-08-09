Open Menu

Sixth Spell Of Monsoon Hits Lahore

Umer Jamshaid Published August 09, 2025 | 06:50 PM

Sixth spell of monsoon hits Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) The sixth spell of the monsoon hit Lahore on Saturday, turning many city localities into mini lakes.

Low-lying areas were inundated, with rainwater accumulating at Laxmi Chowk, Davis Road, Empress Road, Haji Camp, Johar Town, Township, and nearby localities. According to WASA data, the highest rainfall — 86 mm — was recorded at Pani Wala Talab, followed by 85 mm at Farrukhabad, 83 mm at Upper Mall, 81 mm at Nishtar Town, 60 mm each at Laxmi Chowk and Gulberg, 57 mm at Chowk Na Khuda, 45 mm at Iqbal Town, 44 mm at Johar Town, 43 mm at Samanabad, 29 mm at Gulshan Ravi, 27 mm at Qurtaba Chowk, 25 mm on Jail Road, 19 mm at Mughalpura, 2 mm at the Airport, and 1 mm at Tajpura.

The heavy rain also severely affected the city’s power supply.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, a seasonal low lay over north Balochistan, with moist Arabian Sea currents and a fresh westerly trough affecting the upper parts of the country. Hot and humid weather is expected in most areas, though rain-wind/thundershowers are likely in parts of Northeastern Punjab, the Potohar region, Islamabad, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, and nearby hilly areas.

Rainfall was also reported in Sialkot, Gujranwala, Chakwal, Attock, Jhelum, Mangla, Gujrat, Narowal, Islamabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Parachinar, Kalam, Dir, and Rawalakot. The highest temperature on Saturday was recorded at Dalbandin, Dadu, and Sibbi at 44°C, while Lahore reached 32°C.

Recent Stories

Security forces kill 47 khawarij near Pakistan, Af ..

Security forces kill 47 khawarij near Pakistan, Afghanistan border

5 minutes ago
 Thirty nine Palestinians killed in Gaza Strip duri ..

Thirty nine Palestinians killed in Gaza Strip during past 24 hours, bringing dea ..

8 minutes ago
 Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns Is ..

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns Israeli decision to occupy Gaza ..

23 minutes ago
 UNRWA warns of severe shortage of hygiene supplies ..

UNRWA warns of severe shortage of hygiene supplies in Gaza

23 minutes ago
 Omar Ayub’s bail pleas in Jinnah House, Askari T ..

Omar Ayub’s bail pleas in Jinnah House, Askari Tower, Shadman police station a ..

26 minutes ago
 Defence minister challenges India to independent v ..

Defence minister challenges India to independent verification of aircraft losses

32 minutes ago
Austria rejects Israel's decision to expand milita ..

Austria rejects Israel's decision to expand military operations in Gaza Strip

1 hour ago
 Oman condemns, rejects Israeli government’s deci ..

Oman condemns, rejects Israeli government’s decision to perpetuate its militar ..

3 hours ago
 World Robot Conference unveils future trends of em ..

World Robot Conference unveils future trends of embodied intelligent robots

3 hours ago
 Joint statement on developments in Gaza Strip

Joint statement on developments in Gaza Strip

4 hours ago
 Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns Israeli ..

Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns Israeli government’s decision to oc ..

4 hours ago
 Fifth Emirates Arabian Horse Global Cup achieves r ..

Fifth Emirates Arabian Horse Global Cup achieves remarkable success in Poland

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan