Sixty-four Official Flour Sale Points Set Up In Multan

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 02:37 PM

Sixty-four official flour sale points set up in Multan

District administration set up 64 points flour sale points on official rates here

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :District administration set up 64 points flour sale points on official rates here.

Presiding over a meeting here Wednesday, Commissioner Iftikhar Ali ordered to depute food department staff at 64 points to ensure smooth and cheap rates for flour.

According to new price list, 20 kg flour would be sold at Rs 808 and 10 kg at Rs 404. Citizens were asked to register complaints after finding any misappropriation for flour sale at respective points, or sale on increased prices at any part of the city.

