UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sixty Suspects Among 2 Proclaimed Offenders Arrested

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Thu 26th December 2019 | 07:17 PM

Sixty suspects among 2 proclaimed offenders arrested

Launching search and strike operation against anti social elements, the district police here Thursday claimed to have arrested sixty suspects including two proclaimed offenders and recovered weapons and narcotics from their possession

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :Launching search and strike operation against anti social elements, the district police here Thursday claimed to have arrested sixty suspects including two proclaimed offenders and recovered weapons and narcotics from their possession.

In a press release, the operation was conducted on the directives of DPO Kohat Mansoor Aman under the SP Operations.

The police contingent rushed to the targeted area of three Afghan refugee camps situated in Ghamkole area of Kohat and conducted house-to-house search.

The police team arrested sixty suspects including two proclaimed offenders and recovered weapons from their possessions included Kalashnikov, guns, rifles, pistols and cartridges.

Most of the arrested suspects were Afghans and were handed over to investigation team in Jungle Khel police station of Kohat.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Police Police Station Kohat From Refugee

Recent Stories

Afghan Consulate officials visit Baacha Khan Marka ..

1 minute ago

Russian, Chinese Deputy Foreign Ministers Discuss ..

1 minute ago

Indian Government Orders Internet Shutdown in Utta ..

1 minute ago

Wahid Garhi wins Quaid-e-Azam Day Kabaddi title

2 minutes ago

Russia raids offices of Kremlin critic Navalny

7 minutes ago

Astroturf to be installed at Dring Stadium shortly ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.