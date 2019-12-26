Sixty suspects among 2 proclaimed offenders arrested

(@imziishan)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :Launching search and strike operation against anti social elements, the district police here Thursday claimed to have arrested sixty suspects including two proclaimed offenders and recovered weapons and narcotics from their possession.

In a press release, the operation was conducted on the directives of DPO Kohat Mansoor Aman under the SP Operations.

The police contingent rushed to the targeted area of three Afghan refugee camps situated in Ghamkole area of Kohat and conducted house-to-house search.

The police team arrested sixty suspects including two proclaimed offenders and recovered weapons from their possessions included Kalashnikov, guns, rifles, pistols and cartridges.

Most of the arrested suspects were Afghans and were handed over to investigation team in Jungle Khel police station of Kohat.