Sixty Suspects Held In Kohat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 04:09 PM

Sixty suspects held in Kohat

At least sixty suspects were arrested during search and strike operation carried out within vicinity of Riaz Shaheed police station here on Monday

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) At least sixty suspects were arrested during search and strike operation carried out within vicinity of Riaz Shaheed police station here on Monday.

Police said that search and strike operation was carried out in Shah Pur, Buma, Tor Chapri and Suleman Talan areas of Kohat during which sixty suspects were arrested.

Large cache of weapons and huge quantity of narcotics were also recovered from possession of some of the arrested suspects.

All the sixty arrested suspects are shifted to Riaz Shaheed police station's lockup for further investigation and cases of bearing illegal arms and carrying narcotics were registered.

