Sizable number of people starts wearing facemask

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :A sizable number of citizens of Islamabad have started wearing face masks to save themselves, loved ones and others to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

" It's encouraging to see that citizen of the Federal capital taking precautionary steps for their safety from coronavirus," said a senior citizen of Sector G-6 Muhammad Hussain Jamal While talking to APP.

He said the government was taking different steps to stop the spread of coronavirus but citizens should also help the government to achieve the goal of stopping the spread of COVID. People should also follow standard operating procedures to stay save.

He said that it's encouraging to note that the people were realising that corona is reality and wearing a mask helps saving them from the effects of the corona.

A resident of Sector F-6, Aysia Batool said that everyone should follow the SOPs set by the government for the protection from coronavirus. She said that please look at the faces of the people, a large number of people could be seen wearing masks of different colours of their choice in a bid to same themselves and others from the deadly virus.

Similarly, a resident of Sector G-8 Markaz Muhammad Jamil replying to a question said that its his moral duty to wear a mask and ensure safety of others which he also expect from the others.

He said that it's a good point that masks were available at every medical store and other shops Rs.5 to Rs 150 and people can easily purchase and wear it to save from the COVID-19.

It is pertinent to mention here that an increase was seen in the number of Covid-19 cases and positivity ratio in the capital on Saturday.

According to officials of the capital administration, as many as 729 more people had contracted the virus the other day as compared to 674 on Friday.

During the last 24 hours, 7,888 tests were conducted, with the positivity rate climbing to 9.4pc compared to 7.7pc on Friday.

The number of active cases of corona in Islamabad has reached 13,063.