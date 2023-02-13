Size of labour force increase by 4.6 mln

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :The size of labour force has increased by 4.6 million during 2014-2018 (equivalent to 1.4 million per annum), said in an Annual Plan 2022-23.

According to details , approximately, half of the working-age population is out of the labour force, mainly due to very low female labour force participation (FLFP) rate and a high percentage of youth who are 'Not in education, Employment, or Training' (NEET) with the NEET ratio remaining at 30-34 percent between the years 2009-2018.

Resultantly, youth unemployment rate is higher than the average unemployment rate.