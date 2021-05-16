Sizing factory gutted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :Precious material was reduced to ashes in sizing factory blaze, in the area of Nishatabad police station.

Police said on Sunday the fire erupted in Obar Sizing Factory situated at Daewoo Road near Small Estate due to short-circuiting late night.

The fire engulfed the entire surroundings and burnt precious material including yarn and cloth bundles.

On information, fire fighters of Rescue-1122 rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control afterhectic efforts.

However, no loss of life was reported in the incident.