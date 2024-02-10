Sizing Unit Fined For Polluting Environment
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 10, 2024 | 09:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) The Environment Protection Department has imposed a fine of Rs.100,000 on the owner of a sizing unit on charge of polluting environment.
Deputy Director Environment Johar Abbas Randhawa said here on Saturday that the environment teams checked various factories and mills and found a sizing unit involved in polluting the environment as prohibited material was being burnt in its boiler.
Therefore, the environment team sealed premises of the boiler and imposed a fine of Rs.100,000 on its owners besides getting a case registered in the police station for further action, he added.
