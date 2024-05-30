Open Menu

Sizing Unit Fined Rs 200,000

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 30, 2024 | 08:48 PM

A team of district environment protection department sealed boiler of a sizing unit and imposed Rs 200,000 fine on the owner, near here on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) A team of district environment protection department sealed boiler of a sizing unit and imposed Rs 200,000 fine on the owner, near here on Thursday.

According to official sources, a team checked the unit located in front of Wapda grid station on Darbar Qaim Sain Road and took action over violation of Punjab Environmental Protection rules.

The sizing unit was emitting poisonous smoke due to burning of low quality fuel which is harmful for human health as well as environment.

