Open Menu

Sizing Unit Imposed Rs 200,000 Fine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 27, 2023 | 07:16 PM

Sizing unit imposed Rs 200,000 fine

A team of the Environment department imposed a Rs 200,000 fine on the owner of a sizing unit for de-sealing it illegally here on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) A team of the Environment department imposed a Rs 200,000 fine on the owner of a sizing unit for de-sealing it illegally here on Monday.

Deputy Director Environment Johar Abbas said that Al-Aziz sizing unit located on WAPDA stop, Jarranwala road in tehsil Saddar limits was sealed on use of low quality oil in the boiler some days back but the owner itself opened the seals and unlocked the unit.

He warned that elements involved in polluting the environment would not be tolerated.

Related Topics

WAPDA Oil Fine Road Saddar

Recent Stories

2 civilians killed, 3 soldiers among 10 injured in ..

2 civilians killed, 3 soldiers among 10 injured in suicide attack on army convoy ..

4 minutes ago
 No substitute of mother’s milk for babies: Murta ..

No substitute of mother’s milk for babies: Murtaza Solangi

6 minutes ago
 Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar v ..

Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar visit Chaman

7 minutes ago
 Medical student killing: Court grants interim bail ..

Medical student killing: Court grants interim bail to primary suspect

7 minutes ago
 "Charter of Democracy and Economy" needed to stren ..

"Charter of Democracy and Economy" needed to strengthen democracy in country: Ni ..

12 minutes ago
 Dr Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin inaugurates School of ..

Dr Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin inaugurates School of Law Building at KU

12 minutes ago
Senate rejects proposal to amend Rule 185 of Rules ..

Senate rejects proposal to amend Rule 185 of Rules of Procedure and Conduct of B ..

12 minutes ago
 VEON wins award for crisis response

VEON wins award for crisis response

8 minutes ago
 Dananeer Mobeen faces professional setback over ad ..

Dananeer Mobeen faces professional setback over advocacy for Palestinian cause

31 minutes ago
 COAS meets Saudi counterpart, discuss bilateral re ..

COAS meets Saudi counterpart, discuss bilateral relations

33 minutes ago
 Cost-effective green energy vital to reduce enviro ..

Cost-effective green energy vital to reduce environmental degradation: Speakers

21 minutes ago
 Ministers attend central event of Baba Guru Nanak' ..

Ministers attend central event of Baba Guru Nanak's birth anniversary

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan