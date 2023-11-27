Sizing unit imposed Rs 200,000 fine

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) A team of the Environment department imposed a Rs 200,000 fine on the owner of a sizing unit for de-sealing it illegally here on Monday.

Deputy Director Environment Johar Abbas said that Al-Aziz sizing unit located on WAPDA stop, Jarranwala road in tehsil Saddar limits was sealed on use of low quality oil in the boiler some days back but the owner itself opened the seals and unlocked the unit.

He warned that elements involved in polluting the environment would not be tolerated.