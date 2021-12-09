Sizing unit sealed, five arrested over pollution

The anti-smog teams, during an operation, sealed a sizing unit and arrested five persons including boiler operator and three brick kilns owners here Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :The anti-smog teams, during an operation, sealed a sizing unit and arrested five persons including boiler operator and three brick kilns owners here Thursday.

Deputy Director Environment Waseem Ahsan said that the teams checked sizing units in Punnu Chowk, Ghulam Muhammad Abad and found that rubbish, plastic, garbage and other items were being burnt in the boiler which causing pollution.

They got register cases against two persons with Ghulam Muhammad Abad police station.

They also handed over owners of Sunrise brick kiln, Ilyas brick kiln in Chak No 70-JB Mansooran and Dhillon brick kiln in Chak No 51-JB to police over running brick kilns without zigzag technology.

The teams also imposed a fine of Rs 9,450 on drivers of smoke emitting vehicles.