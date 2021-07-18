UrduPoint.com
Sizzling Heat Affects Commercial Activities By Restricting People's Outdoor Movement

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sun 18th July 2021 | 07:00 PM

Sizzling heat affects commercial activities by restricting people's outdoor movement

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :Sizzling heatwave restricted people's outdoor movement on Sunday as bazaars and other crowded areas presented a deserted look especially between 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the city.

Despite, approaching Eid ul Azha, a limited number of people were seen in markets. Similarly, the shopkeepers were also found complaining about low commercial activities.

The mercury level was observed at 42.6 degrees centigrade. Likewise, the local Met office has forecast partly cloudy (PC) weather with chances of dust, rain, winds for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Sunday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 42.6 degrees centigrade and 32.8 degrees centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 59 percent at 8 am and 36 percent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 05:23 a.m. and set at 19:17 p.m. tomorrow.

