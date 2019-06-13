Sizzling temperatures little affects routine life in Karachi

(@imziishan)

Day time temperature that reached 42 degrees Celsius with humidity ranging between 60% and 70% in Karachi Thursday little affected the routine life of the citizens

Businesses and regular chores continued at normal pace while there was also little lapse in the menace of traffic jams further intensifying hot and humid conditions with no respite normally available in form of sea breeze.

Citizens along with administration of the metropolis appeared to be well prepared to brave the sizzling temperatures and avoid repeat of the 2015 tragic instances when the metropolis exposed to a "pressure cooker" like situation due to high humidity and absence of breeze.

To avert any heat related casualty district administration, in collaboration with local philanthropists, was seen to had set up camps providing cold water for drinking purpose as well as for sprinkling purpose to passers by in general.

Heat emergency was also declared at all government hospitals in Karachi while ambulance service also on high alert to ensure immediate transportation of heat victims in need.

Residents belonging to different areas, however, complained of power failure at regular interval adding to their misery, particularly that of elderly and children members of their respective families.

Meanwhile, keeping in view the announcement of Pakistan Meteorological Department that tropical cyclone "VAYU" brewing in Arabian Sea had converted into category one cyclone Karachi administration as a necessary precaution could be witnessed preparing for possible thunderstorm and downpour in the otherwise ill prepared metropolis.