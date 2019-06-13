UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sizzling Temperatures Little Affects Routine Life In Karachi

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 06:28 PM

Sizzling temperatures little affects routine life in Karachi

Day time temperature that reached 42 degrees Celsius with humidity ranging between 60% and 70% in Karachi Thursday little affected the routine life of the citizens

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :Day time temperature that reached 42 degrees Celsius with humidity ranging between 60% and 70% in Karachi Thursday little affected the routine life of the citizens.

Businesses and regular chores continued at normal pace while there was also little lapse in the menace of traffic jams further intensifying hot and humid conditions with no respite normally available in form of sea breeze.

Citizens along with administration of the metropolis appeared to be well prepared to brave the sizzling temperatures and avoid repeat of the 2015 tragic instances when the metropolis exposed to a "pressure cooker" like situation due to high humidity and absence of breeze.

To avert any heat related casualty district administration, in collaboration with local philanthropists, was seen to had set up camps providing cold water for drinking purpose as well as for sprinkling purpose to passers by in general.

Heat emergency was also declared at all government hospitals in Karachi while ambulance service also on high alert to ensure immediate transportation of heat victims in need.

Residents belonging to different areas, however, complained of power failure at regular interval adding to their misery, particularly that of elderly and children members of their respective families.

Meanwhile, keeping in view the announcement of Pakistan Meteorological Department that tropical cyclone "VAYU" brewing in Arabian Sea had converted into category one cyclone Karachi administration as a necessary precaution could be witnessed preparing for possible thunderstorm and downpour in the otherwise ill prepared metropolis.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Water Traffic Alert 2015 All Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

ASWS welfare organization prepares for healthcare ..

1 minute ago

Intending pilgrims advised to observe Saudi law du ..

1 minute ago

UN Human Rights Mission Urges Zelenskyy to Ensure ..

1 minute ago

Russians Rescued After Oil Tankers Incident in Gul ..

1 minute ago

Shipping Firm Frontline Thinks Little Link Between ..

7 minutes ago

Cricket chiefs deny World Cup TV 'gagging' order

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.