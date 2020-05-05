Sizzling weather fails to deter citizens reaching centres to collect Ehsaas cash relief

(@FahadShabbir)

Women and senior citizens advised Tuesday to reach the designated centres for getting cash relief assistance in Karachi under PM Imran Khan's Ehsaas Programme

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :Women and senior citizens advised Tuesday to reach the designated centres for getting cash relief assistance in Karachi under PM Imran Khan's Ehsaas Programme.

They asked to ensured their presence at the designated centres in this sweltering weather in the ongoing semi lockdown.

The heatwave warning and associated risks on already poor health status of vast majority of the recipients thronging the centres had definitely been prevailed upon by severity of COVID-19 induced economic implications on the lives of these poorest of the poor with no regular source of income.

Braving the heat the poor souls were also relieved to find amidst them NADRA representatives who helped many from the agony of delay in collecting the amount as their finger prints being too dim to match with the record at the disposal of personnel disbursing the relief money worth Rs12,000.

Though the problem was not necessarily faced by vast majority of the deserving recipients, yet was an issue for many of the senior citizens and an associated issue was also that of women arriving at the centres without realizing that their deceased husbands, being head of the family were actually entitled to collect the amount.

"I really had little idea that death certificate had to be got issued by the district council office and submitted before National Data Registration Authority (NADRA) so that my status as widow of the deceased could be authenticated," Sakina Khatoon told APP.

Mentioning that one of her neighbours, having idea about her financial status had filled the form and informed that she met the criterion, the elderly woman said his late husband was a daily wage earner making both ends meet on day to day basis only.

With NADRA mega offices reopened on Monday, after almost a month's closure officers of the Ehsaas Programme are confident that hitches that had affected the pace of disbursement, also hindered due to lockdown, could be expedited and the assistance would duly reach the poorest of the poor living in the megapolis.

"We are thankful to the Prime Minister for being sensitive to our needs, however, do expect that the system would be more fine tuned in the days to come when the programme itself would be actually diversified," said Abdul Khaliq, a 60 plus loader, previously making his living by carrying cartons and sacks of goods from godowns to shops in Saddar area.

People in general were appreciative of the series of measures being adopted by PTI government to handle the global pandemic and its socioeconomic consequences with the hope that people across the country under the leadership of Prime Minister would turn the challenge into an opportunity paving way for a self reliant, social welfare state.