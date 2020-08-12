UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SJA Demands Arrest Of Deceptive Couple

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 05:41 PM

SJA demands arrest of deceptive couple

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :Sarafa & Jewelers Association (SJA) Wednesday demanded immediate arrest of a couple who stole 15 tola gold from a jewelry shop located at Asamai Gate, the other day.

President (SJA) Sher Farzand said that Kabuli police have refused to lodge the FIR, however, owner of the shop submitted a request for registration of the case in the daily report.

According to details a deceptive couple stole 15tola gold from Al-Zahid Jewelers by creating a commotion scene and escaped with the booty.

Meanwhile, SJA warned of strike and a strong protest if the involved couple is not arrested.

Related Topics

Protest Police Jewelry FIR Gold From

Recent Stories

Bayern Munich academy employee investigated over r ..

10 minutes ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Wednesday

10 minutes ago

PAF to launch national song 'Mera Junoon' on Indep ..

10 minutes ago

Montenegrin Opposition Criticizes Belarus for 'Per ..

10 minutes ago

Moldovan Gov't Seeks Extra Funds to Help Farmers A ..

16 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Closing Rates 12 Aug 2 ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.