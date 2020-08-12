SJA demands arrest of deceptive couple

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :Sarafa & Jewelers Association (SJA) Wednesday demanded immediate arrest of a couple who stole 15 tola gold from a jewelry shop located at Asamai Gate, the other day.

President (SJA) Sher Farzand said that Kabuli police have refused to lodge the FIR, however, owner of the shop submitted a request for registration of the case in the daily report.

According to details a deceptive couple stole 15tola gold from Al-Zahid Jewelers by creating a commotion scene and escaped with the booty.

Meanwhile, SJA warned of strike and a strong protest if the involved couple is not arrested.