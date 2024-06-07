SJC approves names judges for three Vacant seats in Supreme Court

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 7th, 2024) In a significant development, the Supreme Judicial Commission on Friday approved three nominations for the vacant seats in the Supreme Court.

The meeting, presided over by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, observed the recommendation of three distinguished judges for elevation to the apex court.

The nominees include Chief Justice of Lahore High Court Malik Shehzad Ahmad Khan, Chief Justice of Sindh High Court Aqeel Abbasi and Lahore High Court judge Justice Shahid Bilal.

The step has been taken to fill three vacant seats in the Supreme Court.

The approved Names have now been forwarded to the parliamentary committee for final approval. Following the committee’s endorsement, the appointments of the three judges to the Supreme Court would be formally announced.