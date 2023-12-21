SJC awards 12-year RI , Rs 17 mln fine in criminal breach of trust case

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) The Special Judge Central (SJC) on Thursday awarded 12-year Rigorous Imprisonment(RI) and a fine of Rs 17 million to Munawar Hussain, resident of Pind Aziz Tehsil Sarai-Alamgir in a corruption case and criminal breach of trust.

According to details, accused Qadeer Hussain r/o Mirpur AJK with the connivance of officers of Post Office Bani District Mirpur and official of GPO Mirpur AJK Munawar Hussain S/O Muhammad Boota, and others en-cashed Defense Saving Certificates(DSCs) of his uncle Nazar Hussain and withdrew an amount of Rs. 1,67,00,000 against the said DSCs by presenting fake Power of Attorneys in PO Banni and GPO Mirpur, AJK.

SJC Amjad Ali Shah, after recording evidence of the witnesses and final arguments by the defence and prosecution awarded five years RI and a fine of Rs10 million under section 109/409 of Pakistan Penal Code and announced one

year additional imprisonment in case of default.

Similarly, the Court also sentenced seven-year Rigorous Imprisonment and fine of Rs 700,00,00 on charges of corruption under section 5(2) 47 PCA 1947 for the convict while Munawar will spend one more year in prison if failed to deposit the amount.

Earlier, Federal Investigation Agency Rawalpindi had registered a case against the convicts Munawar Hussain ,Qadeer Hussain and others in 2016, under sections 109,409,420,468,471 PPC and 5(2) PCA 1947.