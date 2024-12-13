Open Menu

SJC Constitutes Committee To Amend Rules & Regulations

Muhammad Irfan Published December 13, 2024 | 04:50 PM

SJC constitutes committee to amend rules & regulations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) The Supreme Judicial Council on Friday constituted a committee to propose amendments in the Code of Conduct and Procedure of Inquiry, examined 35 complaints under Article 209 of the Constitution, filed 30 complaints and sought comments in 5.

The meeting of Supreme Judicial Council was held under the chairmanship of Mr. Justice Yahya Afridi, Chief Justice of Pakistan/Chairman Supreme Judicial Council at Supreme Court Islamabad Friday afternoon. The meeting was attended by Mr. Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, Mr. Justice Munib Akhtar, Mr. Justice Aamir Farooq, Chief Justice Islamabad High Court and Mr.

Justice Muhammad Hashim Kakar, Chief Justice High Court of Balochistan.

The Council discussed the agenda regarding amendments in the Code of Conduct of Judges under Article 209(8) of the Constitution and Supreme Judicial Council Procedure of Inquiry 2005. The Council constituted a committee headed by Mr. Justice Munib Akhtar to propose amendments in the Code of Conduct and Procedure of Inquiry.

The Council examined 35 complaints under Article 209 of the Constitution filed by different individuals. Out of which 30 complaints were filed whereas comments in 5 complaints were sought.

Related Topics

Chief Justice Islamabad Balochistan Supreme Court Islamabad High Court Afridi Court

Recent Stories

CM Maryam visits Huawei Technologies in Shanghai’s Longgang district

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, South Africa to play second T20I match t ..

Pakistan, South Africa to play second T20I match today

2 hours ago
 NADRA provides door to door facility to special pe ..

NADRA provides door to door facility to special persons

2 hours ago
 Finance Minister reaffirms govt’s commitment to ..

Finance Minister reaffirms govt’s commitment to foster IT sector

2 hours ago
 PSL franchises at odds over inclusion of star fore ..

PSL franchises at odds over inclusion of star foreign cricketers

2 hours ago
 SC grants conditional approval for military courts ..

SC grants conditional approval for military courts to announce verdicts

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 December 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 December 2024

8 hours ago
 AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq emphasize ..

AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq emphasizes Quaid-e-Azam's golden rule f ..

17 hours ago
 Man held for allegedly attempting to rape shepherd ..

Man held for allegedly attempting to rape shepherded lady in Fatehjang

17 hours ago
 Pakistan earns global recognition for climate advo ..

Pakistan earns global recognition for climate advocacy at COP 29: PM Coordinator

17 hours ago
 Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanvee ..

Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain extends felicitation ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan