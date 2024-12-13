SJC Constitutes Committee To Amend Rules & Regulations
Muhammad Irfan Published December 13, 2024 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) The Supreme Judicial Council on Friday constituted a committee to propose amendments in the Code of Conduct and Procedure of Inquiry, examined 35 complaints under Article 209 of the Constitution, filed 30 complaints and sought comments in 5.
The meeting of Supreme Judicial Council was held under the chairmanship of Mr. Justice Yahya Afridi, Chief Justice of Pakistan/Chairman Supreme Judicial Council at Supreme Court Islamabad Friday afternoon. The meeting was attended by Mr. Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, Mr. Justice Munib Akhtar, Mr. Justice Aamir Farooq, Chief Justice Islamabad High Court and Mr.
Justice Muhammad Hashim Kakar, Chief Justice High Court of Balochistan.
The Council discussed the agenda regarding amendments in the Code of Conduct of Judges under Article 209(8) of the Constitution and Supreme Judicial Council Procedure of Inquiry 2005. The Council constituted a committee headed by Mr. Justice Munib Akhtar to propose amendments in the Code of Conduct and Procedure of Inquiry.
The Council examined 35 complaints under Article 209 of the Constitution filed by different individuals. Out of which 30 complaints were filed whereas comments in 5 complaints were sought.
