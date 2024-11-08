SJC Decides To Meet Monthly For Clearing Backlog
Sumaira FH Published November 08, 2024 | 06:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) The Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) decided on Friday to meet monthly for clearing the backlog more efficiently.
It was also agreed that in case of frivolous complaints against judges, action would be taken against the complainants in accordance with the law.
A meeting of the Supreme Judicial Council was held here under the chairmanship of Chief Justice of Pakistan/Chairman Supreme Judicial Council, Justice Yahya Afridi. The meeting was attended by Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Aamir Farooq, Chief Justice Islamabad High Court and Justice Muhammad Hashim Kakar, Chief Justice High Court of Balochistan.
The council took up for consideration various agenda items. The council discussed in detail the issue of rule-making of the Council and establishment of its Secretariat.
The Council agreed to the proposal of the Registrar and decided that rule making process of the Council should be undertaken and a draft should be placed before the Council in the next meeting.
The Council authorized the chairman to hire the services of a competent individual with proven ability to work as Secretary of the Council for three months who would be tasked to assist the Council in conducting its meetings, oversee rule making exercises, and firm up infrastructure and human resource requirements of the Council's secretariat.
The Council also discussed the agenda items regarding amendments in the code of conduct of Judges under Article 209(8) of the Constitution and the letter of six judges of Islamabad High Court. The Council considered different options and modalities in this regard and decided to widen the consultation on the subject as the code applies to the heads of different institutions in addition to judges and decided to take up the matter in the next meeting once again.
The Council examined ten complaints against the Judges under Article 209 of the Constitution filed by different people and held that no substantial evidence has been adduced by the complainants, therefore the Council has filed those complaints.
