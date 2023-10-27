Open Menu

SJC Issues Show Cause Notice To Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 27, 2023 | 05:07 PM

The complaint against Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi was formally lodged within the Supreme Judicial Council by Mian Dawood Advocate.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 27th, 2023) In a recent development in Islamabad, the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) conducted a meeting chaired by Chief Justice of Pakistan, Qazi Faez Isa, to address pending complaints against judges in the higher judiciary.

During the meeting, the SJC issued to Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, a superior court judge, following a complaint filed by Justice Sardar Tariq Masood.

The SJC meeting also saw the participation of other distinguished legal figures, including Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Lahore High Court Chief Justice Ameer Bhatti, and Balochistan High Court Chief Justice Justice Naeem Akhtar Awan. Supreme Court Registrar Jazeela Aslam and Attorney General for Pakistan Mansoor Usman Awan were also present at the meeting.

This complaint encompasses serious allegations of misconduct, the possession of illegal assets, and the accumulation of wealth through intermediaries.

The complainant's request to the judicial council is to consider the removal of Justice Mazahir Ali Akbar Naqvi from his esteemed position within the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

This development traces back to April when Justice Isa and Justice Masood penned an official letter addressed to Justice Bandial, who was then the Chief Justice of Pakistan. Their letter urged the convening of a Supreme Judicial Council meeting to thoroughly review the allegations. In May, Justice Bandial, in turn, entrusted the matter to Justice Tariq Masood for his expert legal opinion.

