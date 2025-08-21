SK Hydro expands flagship education program

SK Hydro (Private) Limited on Thursday successfully organized the 2024–2025 “Dreams Becoming Reality” education assistance fund distribution ceremony at the SK Hydropower Station site, marking the second consecutive year of this flagship social responsibility initiative

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) SK Hydro (Private) Limited on Thursday successfully organized the 2024–2025 “Dreams Becoming Reality” education assistance fund distribution ceremony at the SK Hydropower Station site, marking the second consecutive year of this flagship social responsibility initiative.

The ceremony was attended by the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Mansehra, representatives of the local military, and senior leadership from SK Hydro (Private) Limited, said a press release.

A total of 29 local students received education assistance, supporting their studies in healthcare, engineering, and vocational education.

Speaking at the event, the DC of Mansehra congratulated SK Hydropower Station on the upcoming first anniversary of its commercial operations, and expressed appreciation for SK Hydro’s long-term contribution to local economic and social development. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to providing strong support, security, and an enabling environment to ensure the safe and stable operations of the project.

On behalf of the company, SK Hydro (Private) Limited expressed gratitude to the Mansehra administration and regional authorities for their sustained support. Since its commercial operation on September 14, 2024, the SK Hydropower Station has achieved 2.411 billion kWh of cumulative power generation as of July 2025, delivering clean and stable energy while boosting Pakistan’s economic and social progress.

The “Dreams Becoming Reality” initiative, launched in September 2024, reflects SK Hydro’s commitment to the principle of “extensive consultation, joint contribution, and shared benefits.” Beyond education assistance, two major community projects—the Viewing Platform in the Head Region of the SK Hydropower Station and the Khan Area Government Service Center—are nearing completion, further enhancing local development.

Following the ceremony, the DC of Mansehra and his delegation toured the powerhouse and switching station to review the operational performance of the hydropower station. He commended SK Hydro for maintaining safe, stable, and efficient power generation under challenging conditions and praised the effective cooperation between Chinese and Pakistani employees.

Invested, constructed, and operated by China Energy Overseas Investment Co., Ltd., the SK Hydropower Station continues to provide reliable clean energy to Pakistan while investing in local talent development. By supporting students and strengthening education, the project contributes to building a skilled workforce and underscores the positive role of Chinese enterprises in promoting sustainable community development in Pakistan.