SK Hydro Marks First Anniversary Of Suki Kinari Hydropower Project With Media Open Day
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) SK Hydro Company celebrated the first anniversary of the Suki Kinari Hydropower Project, a flagship energy project under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), by hosting a Media Open Day at the newly established CEEC Pakistan Regional Office.
According to a press release issued here on Wednesday, representatives from over ten leading Pakistani media outlets attended the event. They were warmly received by the CEO of SK Hydro, Senior Advisor of China Energy Engineering Corporation (CEEC), and other senior officials.
As part of the visit, the media delegation toured CEEC’s Corporate Culture Exhibition Hall and the upcoming “Smart Hydropower” centralized control room, showcasing advanced technologies being integrated into the project’s operations.
Since its commencement of commercial operations on September 14, 2024, the Suki Kinari Hydropower Station has generated more than 2.7 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) of clean electricity. This has not only strengthened Pakistan’s energy supply but also reduced dependence on imported fossil fuels, in line with the government’s push for renewable energy and sustainable development.
As one of the largest hydropower projects under CPEC’s energy cooperation portfolio, it plays a crucial role in balancing Pakistan’s energy mix, lowering costs, and advancing sustainable development.
In addition to energy generation, the project has significantly contributed to socio-economic development in local communities. During peak construction, it created more than 6,000 jobs, raised household incomes, and implemented wide-ranging social responsibility programs. These include planting 150,000 trees to aid afforestation, building and handing over a 5,000-square-meter trout hatchery to preserve ecology, launching the “Moving Forward with Dreams” education program for local students, and improving infrastructure through the renovation of the N15 highway and construction of the Khan Area Government Service Center.
Media representatives commended SK Hydropower Station for its construction quality, operational excellence, and intelligent management systems. They highlighted the project as a model of CPEC cooperation, demonstrating how energy investments can deliver both clean power and socio-economic uplift.
Looking ahead, SK Hydropower Station will continue to deliver reliable, environmentally friendly power and uphold its social commitments. As CPEC enters its second phase of high-quality development, the project stands as a landmark of mutual benefit, connectivity, and shared prosperity between Pakistan and China.
