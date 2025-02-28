SK Hydro Plants Over 3,000 Trees Along The Banks Of Kunhar River
Faizan Hashmi Published February 28, 2025 | 12:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) In a recent collaboration between SK Hydro (Pvt) Ltd., Forest Division from the Kaghan region, and key construction partners, a tree planting initiative was held at the SK Hydropower Station project site under the theme "Greening the Kunhar River Banks with a Green Power Station."
This initiative underscores SK Project Company's long-standing dedication to ecological preservation and represents a tangible example of the high-quality, joint China-Pakistan efforts towards green development along the Belt and Road Initiative corridors, said a press release issued here on Friday.
Since its launch, more than 3,000 saplings have been planted around the hydropower station. This initiative is part of SK Project Company's ongoing involvement in Pakistan’s "Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Programme" (TBTTP), which started in 2019. In total, the company has planted over 150,000 trees in the region to fight soil erosion and improve the area’s overall environment. This green effort also highlights the successful collaboration between China and Pakistan on sustainable development, part of the broader Belt and Road Initiative.
SK Hydro’s contributions go beyond tree planting. The station, known as the "green pearl" of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), became operational in September 2024. It has the capacity to generate 3.212 billion kWh of electricity annually, the station will save 1.28 million tons of standard coal, cut carbon dioxide emissions by 3.2 million tons, and benefit over 1 million households.
Further extending its commitment to local development, the Project Company has undertaken several community-driven initiatives, including the construction of the N15 highway, support for the development of a trout hatchery, disaster area emergency repairs, and educational aid for local students. These efforts aim to ensure that the tangible benefits of development reach the local communities while strengthening the longstanding and traditional friendship between China and Pakistan.
