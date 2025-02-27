SK Hydro (Suki Kinari) delegation calls on Sardar Awais Leghari

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) A delegation of SK Hydro (Suki Kinari) called on Federal Minister for Power Division Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari here on Thursday.

The delegation briefed the minister about the 884 MW capacity KSK Hydro Project, which is one of the largest hydro power plants in Pakistan, said a press release.

The delegation of SK Hydro proposed to exchange technical expertise in the power sector with Pakistan and offered to provide consultancy services related to grid technology and modern metering infrastructure.

Federal Minister Awais Leghari shared the government's initiatives to install smart meters in the power system and invited the delegation to invest in this sector.