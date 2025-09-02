SK Hydropower Station showcased at SCO Summit 2025 as model of China-Pakistan Cooperation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) The SK Hydropower Station in Pakistan, a landmark project under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), was prominently featured at the 2025 Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit held from August 31 to September 1 in Tianjin, China. Themed "Promoting the 'Shanghai Spirit': SCO in Action," the summit attracted global attention as leaders and delegations from member states and partner countries gathered to strengthen regional cooperation.

According to a statement issued by Energy China Pakistan on Tuesday, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif led the Pakistani delegation to the summit, attracting significant attention. As a full member of the SCO, Pakistan has actively engaged in various fields, including politics, economy, and culture, in recent years, continuously expanding cooperation with other member states. Its participation in the summit aims to write a new chapter in deepening cooperation and promoting shared development between China, Pakistan, and SCO member states.

During the summit, the SK Hydropower Station in Pakistan, invested, constructed, and operated by China Energy Overseas Investment Co., Ltd., was prominently featured in the "SCO Summit Special Issue" published by the International business Daily of the Ministry of Commerce of China. As a benchmark project in China-Pakistan energy cooperation, the SK Hydropower Station, with its tangible achievements, serves as a vivid illustration of the "Shanghai Spirit" and the Belt and Road Initiative.

As one of the first projects listed within the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor under the Belt and Road Initiative, the SK Hydropower Station is not only the largest hydropower station built by China overseas, but also the largest greenfield hydropower investment by a Chinese company abroad.

Construction officially began on December 31, 2016, and commercial operations began on September 14, 2024. By August 2025, the project had generated over 2.7 billion kWh of electricity. Its efficient, reliable, green, and environmentally friendly power supply model has injected strong momentum into the optimization and upgrading of Pakistan's energy structure. While ensuring a clean power supply, the SK Hydropower Station consistently upholds the principles of green environmental protection and sustainable development.

For seven consecutive years, it has planted over 150,000 trees; built and handed over a 5,000-square-meter trout hatchery to help maintain the ecological balance of the watershed; and carried out the "Building Dreams Forward" education aid program for two consecutive years, providing financial assistance to 31 students. It also funded the construction of the N15 realignment road and the Kahan District Government Service Center, significantly improving local infrastructure. In the face of sudden natural disasters, it actively donated funds and organized rescue teams, becoming a model for sustainable development cooperation among SCO member states.

The successful implementation of the SK Hydropower Station in Pakistan vividly embodies the SCO's "Shanghai Spirit" of "mutual trust, mutual benefit, equality, consultation, respect for diverse civilizations, and the pursuit of common development." It also provides a replicable and scalable "China Energy Construction Solution" for SCO member states' cooperation in areas such as green energy and infrastructure interconnection, effectively contributing to the building of an even closer SCO community with a shared future.