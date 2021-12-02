(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Skardu airport, located at one of the world's highest altitudes, is set to operate international flights for boosting tourism in the northern area in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) announced on Wednesday.

The PCCA made announcement on its official twitter handle and wrote: "Skardu airport elevated to International status!" According to the PCAA, the airport would start operating as international facility from December 02, 2021, however "initially, the operations will be only under Visual Flight Rules (VFR)." The authority said the initiative was taken in line with the "PM's Vision Master Plan" to promote tourism across the country.

Talking to APP, Gilgit-Baltistan Tourism Minister Raja Nasir Ali Khan also confirmed the development and said initially, a test flight for international travel was being started, whereas regular operations were likely to commence from March next year.

He said the initiative was being taken to improve the airport services at par with international standards. Work on terminal for international flights was in final stages, he added.

The minister said the GB government had also requested the PCAA to install all-weather equipment at the airport, in addition to lights for safe and round the clock landing of flights.

He said the airport infrastructure including points of arrival and departure, lounge and others were revamped to handle the international tourists in best possible way.

"Two runways are completed," Raja Nasir said, adding there was enough space for expanding the airport. Transformation of the airport on par with the international standard would not only boost exports, but also tourism in the GB, he noted.

According to the minister, up to 700,000 local and foreign tourists thronged the GB during the last season to enjoy its mesmerizing weather and eye-catching mountainous terrain.

The surge in tourist traffic to the northern areas in last season seemed to be a reason for transformation of the Skardu airport into the international facility.

The minister said there was another reason for starting the international flight operations at the Skardu airport. "We want to facilitate our people who want to perform Umrah and Hajj as they have to bear extra expense if go to Saudi Arabia from Islamabad or other cities."\395