ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :Skardu International Airport on Monday received its first international flight from Dubai this morning.

According to the spokesperson Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), the plane landed at 08:33 am with 79 passengers on-board.

He added, it later took off for Islamabad at 10:43 am.

"This is indeed a momentous occasion for an airport considering its unique location 7500 ft above sea level." He said, "This achievement marks a major breakthrough in improving airport travel accessibility for the region.

" "This will provide additional opportunities for travelers to visit this beautiful region and further strengthen the air connectivity between the two destinations," he added.

He said, "This development will not only benefit tourists and travelers but also have a positive impact on the local economy.""Skardu and its suburbs are known for their stunning landscapes and natural beauty, so improved accessibility will undoubtedly attract more visitors," he said.