Open Menu

Skardu Airport Starts Operating Int'l Flights

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 14, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Skardu Airport starts operating int'l flights

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :Skardu International Airport on Monday received its first international flight from Dubai this morning.

According to the spokesperson Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), the plane landed at 08:33 am with 79 passengers on-board.

He added, it later took off for Islamabad at 10:43 am.

"This is indeed a momentous occasion for an airport considering its unique location 7500 ft above sea level." He said, "This achievement marks a major breakthrough in improving airport travel accessibility for the region.

" "This will provide additional opportunities for travelers to visit this beautiful region and further strengthen the air connectivity between the two destinations," he added.

He said, "This development will not only benefit tourists and travelers but also have a positive impact on the local economy.""Skardu and its suburbs are known for their stunning landscapes and natural beauty, so improved accessibility will undoubtedly attract more visitors," he said.

Related Topics

Islamabad Dubai Visit Skardu From Airport

Recent Stories

Ministry of Culture and Youth marks International ..

Ministry of Culture and Youth marks International Youth Day

3 minutes ago
 POL prices likely to go up again by Rs20

POL prices likely to go up again by Rs20

3 minutes ago
 Turkmenistan, being an active participant in inter ..

Turkmenistan, being an active participant in international energy cooperation

5 minutes ago
 Central Asian countries were engaged in a comprehe ..

Central Asian countries were engaged in a comprehensive briefing presented by th ..

8 minutes ago
 ACTVET organises 23rd session of &#039;Yes to Work ..

ACTVET organises 23rd session of &#039;Yes to Work&#039; programme

33 minutes ago
 Leopards Courier Services Sets New National Record ..

Leopards Courier Services Sets New National Record in a Remarkable Independence ..

35 minutes ago
Islamabad will continue to extend support to Kashm ..

Islamabad will continue to extend support to Kashmiris' struggle for right to se ..

36 minutes ago
 Anwarul Haq Kakar takes oath as caretaker PM

Anwarul Haq Kakar takes oath as caretaker PM

39 minutes ago
 PureHealth to integrate National Rehabiltation Cen ..

PureHealth to integrate National Rehabiltation Center in Abu Dhabi into its netw ..

1 hour ago
 ADJA conducts 3 training courses of continuous pro ..

ADJA conducts 3 training courses of continuous programme for prosecutors in half ..

1 hour ago
 World Economic Forum selects Omar Al Olama for Ste ..

World Economic Forum selects Omar Al Olama for Steering Committee in AI Governan ..

2 hours ago
 Hareem Shah sets bold Goal: $100b foreign reserves ..

Hareem Shah sets bold Goal: $100b foreign reserves as Interim FM

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan