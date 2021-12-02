Skardu Airport to operate as an International airport from December 2

(@FahadShabbir)

Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Skardu Airport starts operating as an international airport from December 2 to promote tourism.

According to Civil Aviation Authority, the operations will be initially under Visual Flight Rules (VFR) only.

Under the VFR, an aircraft is intended to operate in visual meteorological conditions (i.e. nice and clear weather). Clouds, heavy precipitation, low visibility, and other adverse weather conditions should be avoided under the VFR.