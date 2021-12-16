(@FahadShabbir)

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :Gilgit Baltistan Minister for Information, Planning and Development Fatehullah Khan said that Skardu International Airport was a great gift of the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan for the people of province.

He said that after the establishment of the International Airport, the people would have easy travelling facilities besides it would also be proved as a great step in terms of defense.

The minister said that work was in full swing to improve road infrastructure to promote tourism in Gilgit-Baltistan.

He added that Prime Minister Imran Khan's special initiatives for the promotion of tourism in Gilgit-Baltistan were commendable for which the whole nation was grateful.

He said that in the near future the fruits of the revolutionary initiatives of the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan would be reaped by the nation in all sectors including tourism. He vowed that more districts would be set up in the province following the long standing demand of the local people.

He said the Ehsaas program and Ration Card for the people of Gilgit-Baltistan would start from today. He said that health card and health insurance would also be given to every household in Gilgit-Baltistan.