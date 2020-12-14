Skardu road be close from today till December 15th due to on going work for the expansion of the highway

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :Gilgit-Skardu road will remain closed from 6 pm on Sunday to December 15.

According to the Rondo administration, blasting work is underway on the highway expansion project, which may take two days to remove debris and clear the highway.

Skardu Road will be closed for all kinds of traffic from this evening. People should avoid traveling.The commuters may contact on these numbers 922043-05815 of Control Room for further information regarding Skardu Road.