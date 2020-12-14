UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Skardu Road Be Close From Today Till December 15th Due To On Going Work For The Expansion Of The Highway

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 12:00 AM

Skardu road be close from today till December 15th due to on going work for the expansion of the highway

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :Gilgit-Skardu road will remain closed from 6 pm on Sunday to December 15.

According to the Rondo administration, blasting work is underway on the highway expansion project, which may take two days to remove debris and clear the highway.

Skardu Road will be closed for all kinds of traffic from this evening. People should avoid traveling.The commuters may contact on these numbers 922043-05815 of Control Room for further information regarding Skardu Road.

Related Topics

Road Traffic Skardu May December Sunday All From

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed crowns winner of Formula 1 Etihad A ..

52 minutes ago

Dutch driver Verstappen finishes Formula 1 Etihad ..

1 hour ago

DHA&#039;s 9th edition of blood donation campaign ..

1 hour ago

Dubai International Airport receives first flight ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, Clean Energy Busi ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses commercial, investment ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.