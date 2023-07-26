Skardu witnesses huge surge in flights

(@FahadShabbir)

SKARDU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :Tourist inclination toward Gilgit Baltistan (GB) has been seen as the flights from across the country to Skardu witnessed a huge surge, a report issued by Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Wednesday said.

As per the report, during July an average of 12 flights were operated per day, which has highest since Skardu Airport has been operational.

The Baltistan region was considered a tourism hub in the country and the all-district administration was committed to encouraging and facilitating the tourists in their respective areas.

Tourism is speedily promoted in the region due to the easy approach of flights between Skardu and the rest of the country. Now tourists can easily explore the Baltistan districts, Skardu, Shigar Valley, Ghanche District and Kharmang Valley.

The flights were operated from different cities in Pakistan including Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore, and Sialkot which is highly encouraging for tourism promotion in these most sensitive areas.

Tourism Department was taking good steps to attract International and domestic tourists to Baltistan and actively working on a comprehensive plan.