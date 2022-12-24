UrduPoint.com

Skating Classes Attract Public To Local Parks

Faizan Hashmi Published December 24, 2022 | 03:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2022 ) :Youngsters are teaming up at F-9 Fatima Jinnah Park of Islamabad to learn the sportful activity of skating for gaining amusement and a healthy body.

Talking to APP here on Saturday, Trainer Muhammad Bilal said that skating is one of the fantastic, family-friendly activities that can provide both indoor and outdoor fun.

  He said skating is a whole-body aerobic exercise that improves muscle strength and aerobic fitness. Like many recreational sports, once skating is started on a regular basis it becomes fun and passion, he added.

He said children around preschool age can begin learning to skate as soon as they are interested and able while elders up to the age of 70 can learn to skate. He said this skill requires both balance and coordination, and everyone develops that at a different pace.

He said the display of skating art has also become an all-inclusive show that is bringing visitors together for amusement to their skating club.

He informed that coaching classes are offered at F-9 Park from Friday to Sunday in the evening where ten to fifteen students join him regularly.

