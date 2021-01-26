SKBA to organize national kick boxing championship

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :Sindh Kick Boxing Association (SKBA) will organize national kick boxing championship in Karachi in the month of March 2021.

According to a press release issued here on Tuesday, it decided in a meeting held under the chair of President SKBA Abdul Raheem.

The meeting was informed that teams from Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan, KPK, Gilgit, Islamabad, Kashmir, Pakistan Railways, Pakistan Police, Pakistan Army and WAPDA will take part in this championship. The successful kick boxers of the championship will be selected for international kick boxing championship.